Nova Scotians raise cash to combat heart disease at ‘five pucks for five bucks’ fundraiser

Nova Scotians joined together in an Enfield, N.S., parking lot on Sunday to gather as a community and raise funds to combat heart disease.

The “five pucks for five bucks” fundraiser saw donors shoot five hockey pucks at a hockey net, where every goal gained the shooter a dollar back from what they put in.

The event was organized by a young hockey player, Jackson Doucette, who said it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s a fun way for people to raise money,” Doucette said.

Inspired by the Jordan Boyd Celebrity Hockey Challenge, all of the funds raised on Sunday will be donated to the QEII’s Inherited Heart Disease Clinic — which specializes in the treatment and research of inherited heart disease like arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

Jordan Boyd was a 16-year-old hockey prospect from Nova Scotia who died unexpectedly in August 2013. At the time of his death, he was taking part in a drill during tryouts with the Acadie-Bathurst Titans in New Brunswick when he collapsed and couldn’t be revived with CPR.

An autopsy later revealed that he had an undiagnosed case of ARVC.

Boyd’s family attended the fundraiser on Sunday and Greg Dobson, Boyd’s brother, said it was amazing to see people inspired by Jordan.

“We had no idea that this would be something that would have such an impact on our community,” said Dobson. “It has been great and I think it’s important that not only are we as a family honouring Jordan, but bringing awareness to inherited heart disease to people that are involved in the sport.”

In the five years since the Boyd family began holding the celebrity hockey challenge, they’ve been able to raise more than $560,000 for inherited heart disease research.

“It’s incredible to look back and think of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a community,” Dobson said.