May 12, 2018 6:40 pm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in reopening of Quebec City armoury

By The Canadian Press

The Quebec City Armoury, home to Les Voltigeurs, the first French-Canadian regiment, starts to be rebuilt on May 19, 2015. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand as the armoury was reopened on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Pascal Hout/STRNEWZ
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Quebec City on Saturday, where he celebrated the return of the oldest French-Canadian regiment still in existence to its modernized armoury.

The Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury was built in 1887 and damaged by fire in 2008.

Some $104 million has been spent rebuilding the landmark building.

“Homecoming day is finally here, and judging by the looks it, it was worth the wait,” Trudeau said at the ceremony, which was marked by a military manoeuvre and a 35-piece band.

He called the building “an architectural masterpiece” that combines elements of tradition and modernity.

Trudeau was also made an honorary member of the Voltigeurs de Quebec regiment — an honour previously bestowed to former prime minister Jean Chretien, who also attended Saturday’s ceremony.

The national historic site will now hold community and cultural activities in addition to serving a military function.

It will also host federal government offices.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

