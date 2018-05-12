Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in reopening of Quebec City armoury

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Quebec City on Saturday, where he celebrated the return of the oldest French-Canadian regiment still in existence to its modernized armoury.

The Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury was built in 1887 and damaged by fire in 2008.

Some $104 million has been spent rebuilding the landmark building.

“Homecoming day is finally here, and judging by the looks it, it was worth the wait,” Trudeau said at the ceremony, which was marked by a military manoeuvre and a 35-piece band.

He called the building “an architectural masterpiece” that combines elements of tradition and modernity.

This morning in Quebec City, we celebrated the official return of the Voltigeurs de Québec – the oldest French-Canadian regiment still in existence – to their new home: https://t.co/s9gtkZ9GHh pic.twitter.com/Z9e8n8WLmp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 12, 2018

Trudeau was also made an honorary member of the Voltigeurs de Quebec regiment — an honour previously bestowed to former prime minister Jean Chretien, who also attended Saturday’s ceremony.

The national historic site will now hold community and cultural activities in addition to serving a military function.

It will also host federal government offices.