Iran’s Supreme Leader trolls Trump by sharing photo of himself reading ‘Fire and Fury’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has appeared to troll U.S. President Donald Trump by sharing a photo of himself reading the controversial book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The Ayatollah had paid a visit to the 31st Tehran International Book Fair on Friday, according to numerous photos on his official Instagram account.

But while he was snapped perusing numerous books, it was the photo of him reading a Farsi copy of Michael Wolff‘s scandal-laden book that has captured attention.

The 78-year-old also found time to talk about the importance of reading for young people and for society at large, according to his official website.

Iran’s longtime Supreme Leader has been embroiled in a war of words with President Trump over a number of critical issues, including the United States’ withdrawal from its nuclear deal with Iran and its air strikes on Syria.

Trump is yet to respond to the Ayatollah’s photo.

