Jets fever spreading in Calgary after NHL team’s second-round win

If there’s anyone one who knows the depth of Steve Fisette’s love for the Winnipeg Jets, it may be his wife.

“I think [she] would describe it best as insane,” Fisette, who moved from Winnipeg to Calgary years ago, said on Friday.

Fisette and his fellow Jets fans are celebrating after the National Hockey League team defeated the Nashville Predators in seven games to advance to the NHL’s western conference finals. The Vegas Golden Knights are now all that stands between the Jets and a berth in the Stanley Cup finals.

“They got a great team, all the pieces are together and it just feels amazing,” Fisette said.

Game 1 of the series will take place Saturday night. Former Winnipegger Jeff Stevenson will watch the game on television, before travelling from Calgary to Las Vegas next week for the third game of the series.

“They’re going to have their jabs at us for wearing our Jets gear and we’ll have our jabs right back at them for wearing their Knights gear,” Stevenson said.

“It’ll be a fun time and it will be a great environment.”

Calgarian Tom Morrissey will also be cheering on the Jets when they play, but from the team’s home arena. His son Josh was drafted by the Jets in 2013 and has played in 11 games in the 2018 playoffs.

“Usually he plays better the more that’s on the line. I think that’s what made him successful over his career,” Morrissey said Friday, before travelling to Winnipeg for Game 1.

“We hope he continues to do it obviously, and hope the team does that [too].”