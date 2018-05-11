West Kelowna truck-taxi collision puts truck into deep ditch
It’s a crashing end to the work week for a commercial truck driver in West Kelowna.
He was driving south along Old Okanagan Highway Friday afternoon when the taxi-cab in front of him slowed abruptly to turn left onto Grizzly Road.
The truck driver swerved to try to avoid hitting the car, but clipped the cab, and ended up in the ditch.
There were no injuries.
