Glanmore makes finals in international museum dance-off

They’re Canadian champions and soon staff from a museum in Belleville will represent the nation in a Museum Dance-off World Championship.

Those that work and are connected with the Glanmore National Historic Site are hoping their video stacks up well against other displays of dancing prowess from on the world stage.

Melissa Wakeling is the education and marketing Coordinator at Glanmore. She says the whole idea of the museum dance-off makes sense.

“People think sometimes museums are stuffy, they’re dry, they’re boring – but they’re anything but that. Museum staff are quirky, they’re passionate, so these videos really give us a chance to show that off.

READ MORE: Cop takes on North Carolina boy in dance-off challenge

This marks the second consecutive year Glanmore has been a finalist in the competition among museums around the world.

This year, the staff gets funky to the 1977 song Brick House by the Commodores. Wakeling says the song fits like a glove.

“It’s sort of a literal interpretation. Glanmore is a brick house, so the line ‘she’s a brick house’ we thought worked really well with that. We looked at old video’s from Soul Train to get a little funky inspiration and away we went.”

WATCH: See why employees of the Glanmore Museum are Canadian Champions

The final vote takes place Monday, May 14 at whenyouworkatamuseum.com.