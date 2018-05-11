B.C. flooding 2018

okanagan flooding
May 11, 2018 5:17 pm
Updated: May 11, 2018 5:31 pm

Evacuation orders lifted; bridge in Joe Rich is safe

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

The bridge over Darley Creek in Joe Rich is safe to use.

Steve Beskidny/Global News
Some residents of Joe Rich, east of Kelowna, are being allowed back into their homes.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded Wednesday’s evacuation order for eight Philpott Road properties.

It was issued because a bridge across Darley Creek was in danger of being washed out which would have isolated the residents.

An inspection shows the bridge is safe to use.

