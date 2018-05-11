New Sask. program aims to get more children into car seats

Did you know it is the law to provide a car seat for a baby or small child in Saskatchewan? A report from SGI said many people aren’t aware they legally need one or struggle to afford one.

SGI and the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute announced a partnership on May 11 for a new Car Seat Grant program in the province.

The program is open to non-profit groups and law enforcement agencies to purchase car seats, to a maximum of $2,500 per year, per organization.

Organizations can apply for the grant, and if successful, will receive the funds to purchase car seats based on their needs. The grant will be offered up to four times per year.

“When we spoke to the groups and organizations that have received SGI Community Grants in the past, many said they were applying to that program to get funding for car seats,” said Penny McCune, executive vice-president and COO of the Auto Fund. “Since we found there was a dedicated need for car seats, we created a grant program specifically for that need.”

According to SGI, one-in-four children who have been killed or injured in a collision were found to be incorrectly placed in their car seat, not using one at all, or using one that was incorrectly installed.

Applications are open but will close on May 30. All those selected for a grant will be notified by the end of June. Additional opportunities to apply for the grant throughout the year will be provided by funds awarded in September, December and March 2019.

SGI is directing all organizations who intend to apply for the grant to visit their website and download the Car Seat Grant application form. It said preference will be given to organizations and events that are likely to provide lasting benefits to the people of our province.

Car seats are mandatory under the law for children under 40 pounds, and booster seats are mandatory for children aged seven and under. You can find the proper way to install a car seat, and more, based on your child’s size and age on the SGI website.