City council to consider pedestrian flex street in Hamilton Road area

Dundas Street isn’t the only road in London that is looking to get a facelift.

The city will have the chance to beautify the area of Hamilton Road, as construction crews begin tearing up the street for sewer, water, and other infrastructure work on May 24.

“Hamilton Road is actually going to get a little flex street there, as a place to do some community events and act as a focal point for the neighbourhood,” said Ward One Coun. Michael Van Holst, who represents the area.

The plan isn’t fully approved yet, but a report going to council on Tuesday recommends giving Omega Contractors Inc. $4.1 million to improve a portion of Hamilton Road.

Van Holst told 980 CFPL the flex street would be on Sackville Street, which is just off of Hamilton Road, between the Crouch Branch of the London Public Library, and the Beer Store. It will feature rounded curbs, planter boxes and seating areas as well as bike racks and enhanced lighting.

“As we complete sections of the road, like we’re going to do in the summer, then it will come up to that design standard. Once all those sections are completed, it will have a very homogeneous appearance.”

Van Holst says crews will be working on the stretch of Hamilton Road between Chesley Street between Egerton Street this summer. Next summer, work will be done between Egerton from the tracks to Hamilton Road.

The construction will span a few years, explained Van Holst, and will involve replacing water mains and sewers, separating the sanitary from the storm sewers, re-doing the roads and the sidewalk.

He explained that Hamilton Road is a major corridor into the downtown, and is sometimes a person’s first impression of the city.

“We want to make it good,” he said.

“If you drive from Springbank [Road] along Horton [Street] to Hamilton Road, when you do that, you can see where we’d stopped investing.”