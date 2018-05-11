Police search for missing 4-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police are searching for a missing four-year-old boy.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen in the 900-block of 2nd Street East.

Police said extra resources and multiple agencies searched for Kennedy overnight and are continuing their efforts Friday.

Kennedy is three-foot five and 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a light-blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pajama pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kennedy is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.