May 11, 2018 11:58 am

Police search for missing 4-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Sweetgrass Kennedy was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen in the 900-block of 2nd Street East.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
Prince Albert police are searching for a missing four-year-old boy.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen in the 900-block of 2nd Street East.

Police said extra resources and multiple agencies searched for Kennedy overnight and are continuing their efforts Friday.

Kennedy is three-foot five and 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a light-blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pajama pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kennedy is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.

