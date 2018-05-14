Oshawa teen heads to Finland for world powerlifting competition

Daniel Ferreira is not your typical 15-year-old. He has the ability to bench-press double the amount of weight of most kids his age, but it didn’t come without challenges. After bringing him home from the hospital, his mother Anita says something wasn’t right. Story continues below “When he was born, we heard he might never walk. So they gave him a wheelchair.” Ferreira was born premature and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. “When I first came into powerlifting, I was a little bit chubbier,” says Ferreira. At about six months old, Ferreira‘s parents Anita and George enrolled him at Grandview kids in Oshawa. READ MORE: Calgary powerlifter uses her sport to create opportunities for athletes in Zimbabwe They provided him with orthotics and physical therapy to help support his development. Many years later, Ferreira found his passion. “Eventually, I got involved in weight training when I turned 14 because there was an age limit. And I have never looked back from there. I found something that I am passionate about and that’s what’s important to me.”

Years later, Grandview organized a weight-training event in Whitby at the Abilities Centre. His parents “forced [him] to take swimming lessons and play basketball.”

But it was here where Ferreira was first exposed to the sport of weightlifting.

Ferreira was working with a personal trainer at the Abilities Centre and it was then they decided that the teen needed to find a powerlifting coach.

So the family reached out to 12-time Canadian powerlifting champion, Barry Antoniow, of Invictus Powerlifting. Antoniow was initially skeptical.

“H ere’s this skinny little kid that wanted to get stronger and wanted to compete.”

But it was Ferreira’s drive and passion that convinced Antoniow to take him under his wing. Now, they train seven days a week at Platinum Fitness in Courtice.