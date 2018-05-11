Man seriously injured after car, flatbed truck collide in City of Kawartha Lakes

A driver had to be airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a collision between a car and a flatbed truck in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. on Killarney Bay Road near Glenarm Road in Cameron, about 16 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Kawartha Lakes firefighters had to extricate the driver who was trapped in his car.

ROAD CLOSURE: Killarney Bay Rd b/t Demoe Rd and Hollowtree Rd #FenelonFalls – Road closed following collision. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) May 10, 2018

OPP closed the road between Demoe Road and Hollowtree Road for about three hours as they investigated.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined. The driver’s condition is not yet known.