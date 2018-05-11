Health
Ebola vaccines to be shipped to Congo amid outbreak

By Staff The Associated Press

The head of the World Health Organization says he and Congo’s health minister have agreed that Ebola vaccines will be shipped “as quickly as possible” as the number of suspected cases in the latest outbreak grows.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus announced the development in a Twitter post on Friday.

Two cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the latest outbreak in a remote northwestern part of Congo.

The country’s health minister on Thursday announced the first death since the outbreak was declared early this week, though the hemorrhagic fever blamed for the death has not been confirmed as Ebola. Nine other suspected cases were announced Thursday.

There is no specific treatment for Ebola. A new experimental vaccine has been shown to be highly effective, though quantities are currently limited.

