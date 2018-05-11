Evacuations impact hundreds around Grand Forks

Evacuation orders have displaced nearly 2,800 residents in the Boundary region, including those who live on about 400 properties in Grand Forks in B.C.’s southern interior into Thursday night.

Flood waters are exceeding record high levels set in 1948.

Downtown Grand Forks has been hit hard with several streets closed or left with restricted access.

“This very difficult flooding situation is going to continue through tomorrow and possibly longer,” director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Chris Marsh said. “We have every resource at our disposal working to help with evacuations, emergency response, and recovery for those people who are displaced.”

“30cm above 200 year record based on Kettle River Ferry gauge in the US,” a post on the RDKB facebook page stated Thursday.

Forecasts show the Granby River, which meets the Kettle River in Grand Forks, may be at peak flows. The Kettle River will rise Thursday night and may endure beyond Friday, according to the EOC.

The West Kettle River has begun to overwhelm properties in communities where it runs by along Highway 33. That waterway is expected to peak at midnight.

Secondary river peaks could come for both the Granby and Kettle depending on the weather into the next week.

Sandbags and sand stations have been positioned around Boundary communities to assist residents.

Emergency Social Services are available for displaced residents at centres setup at the Grand Forks Curling Club and Midway Community Centre.