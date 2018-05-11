Highway 6 reopens to single lane-alternating trafffic following washout, Highway 3 remains closed until Friday
Flooding continues to impact travel around the Southern Interior.
Highway 3, 14 km west of Keremeos remains closed overnight into Friday due to flooding from the Similkameen River.
A local state of emergency was declared in Keremeos Thursday to assist the local government in case further evacuations are necessary.
Highway 6, 33 km west of the Needles Ferry and east of Lumby reopened to single-lane alternating traffic at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Work continues on repairs to a washout on Highway 6.
