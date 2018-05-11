Highway 6 reopens to single lane-alternating trafffic following washout, Highway 3 remains closed until Friday

Flooding continues to impact travel around the Southern Interior.

Highway 3, 14 km west of Keremeos remains closed overnight into Friday due to flooding from the Similkameen River.

A local state of emergency was declared in Keremeos Thursday to assist the local government in case further evacuations are necessary.

Another look at #BCHwy3, which is currently closed 14 km west of #Keremeos because of flooding. We're working on it. #2018freshet #bcflood pic.twitter.com/Ib2ZO2aQD3 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) May 10, 2018

Highway 6, 33 km west of the Needles Ferry and east of Lumby reopened to single-lane alternating traffic at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Work continues on repairs to a washout on Highway 6.