May 10, 2018 10:19 pm

Seattle Mariners trounce Toronto Blue Jays 9-3

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager celebrates with teammate Jean Segura after hitting a grand slam against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ in first inning League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Thursday.

Fred Thornhill / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – Kyle Seager hit a grand slam and added a solo homer as the Seattle Mariners routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 on Thursday night.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (4-3) struggled, giving up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. Jake Petricka pitched 1 2/3 inning, giving up a run on two hits, before Aaron Loup and Tim Mayza threw two scoreless innings apiece.

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Blue Jays (20-18) and Yangervis Solarte’s groundout in the eighth allowed a runner to score.

Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino both had home runs to back starting pitcher Mike Leake.

Leake (4-3) struck out six and allowed two runs over seven innings for Seattle (21-15). Marc Rzepczynski, Chasen Bradford, James Pazos and Edwin Diaz came out of the bullpen. Neither Rzepczynski or Bradford got an out and the former gave up a run.

Happ’s troubles began in the first as he gave up a base hit to Jean Segura, a single to Robinson Cano and then walked Ryon Healy to load the bases. That set up Seager for a grand slam to deep centre-right field and a 4-0 Mariners lead.

