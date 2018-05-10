World
May 10, 2018 8:21 pm

Donald Trump lauds capture of five Islamic State commanders by Iraq

By Staff Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five “most wanted” leaders of the Islamic State militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq.

Iraq captured five Islamic State commanders after its intelligence services lured them into crossing from neighbouring Syria, Iraqi state TV reported on Wednesday.

“Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details.

Iraq had described the capture of the Islamic State commanders as “some of the most wanted” leaders of the group. The list did not include Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

