Esquimalt man arrested for alleged robbery with firearm at Saxe Point park

Police say an Esquimalt man has been arrested in connection with a robbery involving a gun that left a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement police said, officers were called to Saxe Point Park on April 28 where a victim was rushed to hospital but later released.

“At around 8:30 p.m., police discovered a victim that was suffering from non-life threatening injuries, it became apparent that a firearm was used in the robbery,” said Cst. Matt Rutherford with Victoria police.

Rutherford said 24 officers were engaged in the investigation that took approximately 790 hours to oversee before they made arrests.

“Two arrests were made, one adult male was arrested as well as a youth. The youth was subsequently released and a summons has been requested,” he said.

The arrests come after multiple search warrants were executed, Rutherford said.

Police say the investigation continues and additional search warrants are expected to be executed in the next few days.

VicPD say a stolen vehicle was recovered, as well as imitation and real firearms.