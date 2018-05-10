Heavy equipment standing by to keep debris from building up on Salmon River Bridge

As water laps at the side of the Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm, an excavator is standing by to clear any debris that comes down the river quickly before it builds up on the bridge and causes problems.

The Shuswap region, like many other areas of B.C.’s southern interior, is seeing flooding and the flow in the Salmon River has risen to the point that the water level is now up the side of the bridge.

Salmon Arm’s mayor said the river is expected to rise further after recent rain.

However, she does not believe the river is in danger of washing out the bridge which is part of the Trans-Canada Highway on the west side of Salmon Arm.