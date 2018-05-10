City council approves supervised injection site negotiations, bike lane tribute

Hamilton city council has approved a proposal to study the feasibility of either Hamilton General Hospital or St. Joseph’s Hospital as the location for a permanent supervised injection site.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr stresses that this week’s provincial offer of a temporary site on Rebecca Street gives the city six months to find a permanent solution.

In approving the temporary site, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care also provided one-time funding of up to $116,000 to support it.

The approval of Farr’s motion allows the city to enter into talks with Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare on a permanent location.

City council has also given unanimous approval to naming the new bike lane up the Claremont Access in memory of Jay Keddy, who was struck and killed while riding up the escarpment in December 2015.

Construction of the bike lane, the first on an escarpment access in Hamilton, will begin next year.