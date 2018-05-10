Downtown businesses cashing in during Jets playoff run

On Monday, more than 21,000 Jets’ faithful flocked to downtown Winnipeg to be part of the Whiteout street party.

The Winnipeg Jets may have lost but all the extra foot traffic is proving to be a win for downtown businesses.

According to Downtown Winnipeg BIZ more than 60 per cent of BIZ members have seen an increase in sales overall during the Jets playoff run.

“Our Biz members are indicating an increase of sales between 10 and 200 per cent so we’re really excited to see that,” CEO, Stephano Grande said.

“When people come downtown for sports entertainment we know they love to come early,” Grande said. “We know the food and drink establishments see an increase. We know people linger. We know people stay late.”

Grande added people’s perception of the downtown has also changed. For some he said it’s like a new experience.

“People are walking in from all corners of our downtown. They’re parking far away, they’re walking in and you know they’re recognizing that our downtown has changed,” Grande said. “There’s towers everywhere, our downtown streets are clean, our businesses are newer, particularly on streets like Graham Mall.”

When asked how the city keeps the Whiteout momentum going after the playoffs, Grande said it’s important that all Winnipeggers know downtown belongs to everyone and to capitalize on other festivals and events that bring people to the downtown core.

“We believe Winnipeggers do want to come downtown, we believe festival event organizers want to do more of this and just recently we put out a call for proposals from event organizers to bring their festivals downtown.”

Downtown businesses aren’t the only ones cashing in during the playoffs. Underdogs, located about twenty minutes away from the Whiteout street parties, is also scoring.

Kristyn Anderson, a server at the sports bar, said as many as 200 to 300 people show up to watch the games.

“The environment here has been so exciting,” Anderson said. “It’s been so fun to be a part of.”

“We’ve been so busy with people just excited to come in and watch the games and support the team and it’s something that I think a lot of people haven’t had for some time.”

Anderson said the success of the Jets has created a new energy not only at Underdogs but across the city also.

“It’s just a new energy, everybody’s busier, everybody’s a little more excited to come into work, everybody’s more excited to go out on Monday or Thursday night. I think overall it’s been very beneficial for everybody involved.”