Traffic
May 10, 2018 4:06 pm

March for life and pro-choice rallies meet, stalling downtown traffic

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Pro-life marchers and pro-choice marchers meet in front of the war memorial on Elgin Street Thursday.

Amanda Connolly / Global News
Buses were backed up all along the Mackenzie King Bridge Thursday afternoon as traffic was stalled due to competing rallies on abortion rights.

The annual March for Life rally was set to make its way through downtown but was stopped and forced to turn around near the War Memorial after it met a counter protest.

Police were on hand to make sure tensions didn’t boil over. Eventually, the pro-life marchers made their way back toward Parliament Hill.
Report an error
Downtown Ottawa
Elgin Street
March for Life
Ottawa traffic
pro-choice
pro-choice rally
Pro-life
Wellington Street

