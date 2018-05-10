March for life and pro-choice rallies meet, stalling downtown traffic

Buses were backed up all along the Mackenzie King Bridge Thursday afternoon as traffic was stalled due to competing rallies on abortion rights.

Good luck to all those commuting on the transitway… pic.twitter.com/qPzaFTCFyZ — Celeste Côté (@CelesteCote) May 10, 2018

The annual March for Life rally was set to make its way through downtown but was stopped and forced to turn around near the War Memorial after it met a counter protest.

Protestors blocking the March for Life from proceeding down Elgin Street any further pic.twitter.com/xkCx8ED4Qv — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) May 10, 2018

Police were on hand to make sure tensions didn’t boil over. Eventually, the pro-life marchers made their way back toward Parliament Hill.