March for life and pro-choice rallies meet, stalling downtown traffic
Buses were backed up all along the Mackenzie King Bridge Thursday afternoon as traffic was stalled due to competing rallies on abortion rights.
The annual March for Life rally was set to make its way through downtown but was stopped and forced to turn around near the War Memorial after it met a counter protest.
Police were on hand to make sure tensions didn’t boil over. Eventually, the pro-life marchers made their way back toward Parliament Hill.
