Photos show crabs taking up row of Toronto subway seats

As far as transit faux pas go, letting live crabs loose on the subway might take the cake.

Photos posted to social media this week show several crabs taking up a row of seats on a Toronto Transit Commission train.

“We don’t know if these were service crabs or emotional support crabs, but, you know, either way they should have been contained,” TTC spokesman Stuart Green quipped on the Kelly Cutrara show on 640 Toronto on Thursday.

READ MORE: Raccoon boards TTC subway train, briefly halts morning rush-hour service

Global News is attempting to reach those who witnessed the incident for comment, but one account posted to Facebook said tensions reached a boil on the train after a passenger took issue with the animals taking up seat space.

LISTEN: Live crabs spotted on Toronto Transit

View link »

Things went sideways after the rider confronted the apparent owner of the crabs, and smacked the animals off the seats. Two landed on other passengers, the post said.

Green said anyone who feels their safety is at risk on the TTC is encouraged to use the emergency alarm.

Leave your crabs in a bucket. Anything less is just shellfish behaviour. https://t.co/j0hmlsNJvg — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) May 10, 2018