Allergy season in Vancouver is now 203 days longer

Keep your tissues handy Vancouver, because this allergy season will be a long one.

A new study released Thrusday by Aerobiology Research Laboratories (ARL) with London Drugs and aeroallergen monitoring firm shows that the allergy season in Vancouver has increased by as much as 203 days compared to the last 11 years.

That simply means that pollen and other allergens will stay longer in the air, making it virtually impossible for allergy sufferers to ignore their symptoms for too long.

Vancouver-based pharmacist, Gianni Del Negro, says that taking allergy medicine before symptoms begin would be ideal to prevent them.

“Instead of allowing the body to conduct an unnecessary fight against pollen in the air, you can prevent your reactions using medications. But it’s best to do so before allergens arrive because some medications take a few weeks to become fully effective.”

According to ARL this increased severe allergy season is caused due to rising average temperatures.

#Allergy alert for #Burnaby #BritishColumbia. As you embark on your daily activities be sure to check the #pollen forecast on @weathernetwork to know what is in the air so that you can breathe easy and live a better quality of life by reacting appropriately to what's in the air. — Aerobiology Research (@seasonalallergy) May 7, 2018

If you live in #Victoria #BritishColumbia, download our new app to get personalized #pollen forecasts to what you are allergic to and get so much more. Search #Allergy Sufferers in the app store. pic.twitter.com/oMUD1CzEBz — Aerobiology Research (@seasonalallergy) May 6, 2018

The company collects pollen samples daily at collections sites across Canada and looks at the top pollens present in each city, assessing the average pollen season length.

In Vancouver, dock weed pollen increased 203 days between 2006 and 2017, while grass pollen and nettles pollen seasons have increased by 26.4 and 22 days respectively.

“Increases this significant can have serious negative effects on the quality of life for allergy sufferers in Vancouver during the summer months. With more time for pollen to find its way into eyes, nose and throats, symptoms are experienced for longer periods,” explains Dawn Jurgens, director of operations and quality management at ARL.

Symptoms such as sneezing, nasal congesting, scratchy throat and itchy, tearing eyes, could be caused by weeds, grasses and bushes that release pollen in the air, according to Del Negro.

#Allergy tip of the day. Protect your bed. Encase pillows in #allergen-proof covers that zip close and consider washing your hair before bed so #pollen does not rub off on your pillow. pic.twitter.com/y99LqUH14Q — Aerobiology Research (@seasonalallergy) May 7, 2018

He also says it’s important to choose the right course of treatment for your type of allergy, whether that’s antihistamines, decongestants, sinus rinses, nasal sprays or eye drops. And to do that you have to take in to consideration the severity of the symptoms, past responses to medications and whether you have any medical conditions.

“Pharmacists can help determine the best treatment to target specific allergens and manage your symptoms” says Del Negro.