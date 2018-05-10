Stephen Harper, former world leaders praise Donald Trump’s Iran decision in NYT ad

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal prompted warnings from several prominent political figures.

But former prime minister Stephen Harper is quite pleased with the call to exit the multi-country Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran.

Harper, along with other former world leaders, took out a full-page ad in The New York Times this week to announce their approval of Trump’s decision.

In bold letters, the ad reads: “Mr. President, you are right about Iran.”

Wow. Full page ad in @nytimes signed by @stephenharper and former Australian PM John Howard pic.twitter.com/ABNQdCe4Pf — Norman Spector (@nspector4) May 10, 2018

“Iran is a danger to us, to our allies, to freedom,” the ad, which ran a day after Trump announced the U.S. would be reinstating sanctions on Iran, reads.

“We stand alongside you in ending the dangerous appeasement of Iran and making all and any action required to stop Iran going nuclear, help its people, halt its spreading of terror and achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and among all peoples and nations.”

The message then goes on to say that the world leaders also tried to warn other countries about the deal and that supporters have been proven wrong — the deal does not work.

The ad is signed by Harper and his former foreign affairs minister, John Baird. The names of other former world leaders, including Australia’s John Howard and former prime minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble, also appear at the bottom of the page.

The former world leaders’ message isn’t one that Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, would agree with.

Obama penned a warning over the decision just after it was announced Tuesday, saying it was “misguided” and will only hurt America’s credibility on the world stage.

“The reality is clear,” he wrote.

“The JCPOA is working – that is a view shared by our European allies, independent experts, and the current U.S. Secretary of Defense.”

The former president praised the deal as a “model for what diplomacy can accomplish,” and said that it has prevented Iran from developing its nuclear program.

Several other world leaders have had similar reactions and have promised to continue honouring the deal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons Wednesday that Canada “regrets” that the U.S. is pulling out of the agreement.

In a joint statement, French, British and German officials urged all remaining parties to remain in the deal.

“We urge the U.S. to ensure that the structures of the JCPOA (deal) can remain intact, and to avoid taking action which obstructs its full implementation by all other parties to the deal,” the statement provided by Prime Minister Theresa May’s office read.

Russia’s foreign ministry also said it is “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

Other countries such as Israel and Saudi Arabia have said they support the call made by Trump.