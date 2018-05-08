Donald Trump withdraws from Iran nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the historic Iran nuclear deal.

“This was a one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said during an address at the White House.

The president added that the U.S. will begin reinstating economic sanctions on the country.

In 2015, former president Barack Obama and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Germany and the European Union reached an agreement with Iran that required it to curb its nuclear program. In exchange, the deal lifted some sanctions on Tehran that had previously hindered its economy.

The deal was set to expire in 2025.

Trump said Tuesday that the deal was “a great embarrassment” to all American citizens, and has only helped Iran develop its nuclear capabilities.

The president noted that he’s repeatedly asked for the deal to be fixed, and that has not occurred.

Trump has frequently criticized the accord, because it does not address Iran‘s ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025, nor its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Iran has previously threatened it would restart its nuclear program if the U.S. reimposed sanction.

On Tuesday, Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, warned the country could face “some problems,” just hours before Trump announced his decision.

“It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also stressed Iran wants to keep “working with the world and constructive engagement with the world.” That appeared to be a nod to Europe, which has struck a series of business deals with Iran since the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

