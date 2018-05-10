Can you spot the ticks? Poppy seed muffin laced with tiny bugs is grossing everyone out

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention‘s attempt at raising awareness about Lyme disease is stirring up some strong feelings online.

U.S. health officials posted a photo of a seemingly normal poppy seed muffin on Twitter — but then revealed that it was actually laced with ticks.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?

“Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed,” the tweet read. “Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?”

A closeup shot of the muffin showed that some of the poppy seeds were actually ticks.

Here they are:

Social media users blasted the CDC for its very gross way of raising awareness about ticks, which can cause Lyme disease.

The government organization responded to horrified social media users, writing: “Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don’t let a tick bite ruin your summer.”

It then prompted U.S. residents to learn more about tick season.

Tick season is also getting started in Canada and is expected to be worse this year than in previous years.

“What we’re seeing is definitely a range expansion. This is not a problem that’s getting smaller, it’s tending to get larger in terms of the range of the tick,” said Robbin Lindsay, a research scientist with the Public Health Agency of Canada who specializes in ticks.

Around 20 per cent of ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, Lindsay explained.

This disease causes symptoms including fever, a rash, and fatigue. Left untreated, it can cause facial paralysis and heart and neurological disorders.

There were 992 cases across Canada in 2016.

