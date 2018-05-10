Canada has ‘fallen behind’ in powers to do battle over privacy with tech giants: UK official

The power made available to the Canadian privacy watchdog to investigate companies like Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have not kept pace with those granted to his counterparts around the world.

That was the message brought by Elizabeth Denham, the United Kingdom’s information commissioner, to a House of Commons committee studying the breach of personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts by British political profiling firm, Cambridge Analytica.

READ MORE: Cambridge Analytica declares bankruptcy, will shut down following Facebook scandal

“The Canadian privacy commissioner’s powers have fallen behind the rest of the world,” Denham told the committee members.

Her observation comes as Canadian politicians struggle to catch up to other jurisdictions such as the European Union that have pursued stringent new privacy rules in recent years in light of concerns that tech giants like Facebook and Google are not doing enough to protect personal information.

WATCH BELOW: Canada’s privacy laws must cover political parties: former privacy commissioner

Earlier this year, revelations emerged that Facebook had allowed an app developer to scrape personal data from millions of user accounts.

That developer then apparently gave that data to Cambridge Analytica.

The firm went on to use that personal information to target users in support of the 2016 campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump.

It was also allegedly used to influence the outcome of the U.K.’s Brexit vote in favour of the camp voting to leave the E.U.

More to come …