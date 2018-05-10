Environment
May 10, 2018 1:25 am
Updated: May 10, 2018 2:02 am

Water flooding Casorso Road near Swamp Road in Kelowna

Signs warning drivers of water on the road have been placed at Casorso Road near Swamp Road in Kelowna.

Mission Creek has begun flooding the forest north of Casorso and the water has now reached the roadway.

Fire crews and RCMP assessed the road Wednesday evening but did not close the route.

Mission Creek is expected to peak Thursday evening.

