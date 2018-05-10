Sports
Greyhounds sink Bulldogs in overtime to even OHL final

The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night to even the OHL Final 2-2.

The Ontario Hockey League final is now a best-of-three.

Noah Carroll scored at 9:13 of overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds clipped the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 Wednesday night to even the series at two wins apiece.

Matthew Villalta stopped 45 shots for the Soo, including 10 in OT, in front of 8,603 fans at FirstOntario Centre.

It was a record high attendance figure for Hamilton’s three-year-old OHL franchise.

The Greyhounds will host Game 5 on Friday night.

Boris Katchouk opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the contest while Jack Kopacka made it 2-1 for the Soo 2:12 into the second period.

Each time, the Bulldogs answered back.

Hamilton’s Nicholas Caamano evened the game at 1-1 when he found the back of the net with 2:23 remaining in the opening period and Riley Stillman tied the game at 2-all at 8:52 of the third period.

Dogs goalie Kaden Fulcher stopped 28 shots in the loss.

Game 6 will be played on Sunday, Mother’s Day, at 2 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre.

Game 7, if necessary, will be back in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.

