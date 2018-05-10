Scott Thompson: Humboldt, something good out of something really bad

We all remember how we felt when we heard the tragic news of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.

The nation’s outpouring of grief spawned us to do everything from leaving our sticks out to wearing a jersey to school and work.

WATCH: Humboldt organ donation resonates with Edmonton family

In some small way, it impacted every Canadian, not to mention those around the world.

It reminded us how fragile life can be and how it can change in a split second for any one of us.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos tragedy spurs blood donations, organ donor pledges across Canada

There were so many courageous men and women who helped during those chaotic times who will forever have haunting memories and lasting images of this hell.

The rest of us were left wondering what we could do to help.

Help came in various forms, from a record-setting GoFundMe page to a vast increase in blood donations.

READ MORE: Nearly 100K register to donate organs after Humboldt Broncos crash

And we can’t forget Logan Boulet, the player who signed up to an organ donor just weeks before this horrific accident and ended up saving six lives.

The Trillium Gift of Life network revealed organ donation registration went to an average 800 per day from 40. As a result, almost 100,000 new donors registered in April alone.

It’s warming to know something has come out of this life-changing event.

Do your part to keep the momentum alive.

It shouldn’t take this kind of tragedy to spawn such generosity.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.