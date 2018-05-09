Education
May 9, 2018 11:32 pm

Kingston’s ‘Celebration of Dance’ event going strong after 10 years

By Videographer  Global News

An estimated crowd of three thousand students and teachers gather at Kingston's Fort Henry for "Celebration of Dance."

Thousands of elementary school students and their teachers gathered at Kingston’s Fort Henry to take part in an annual spring tradition on Wednesday, as they have for the last 10 years.

Kids of all ages were moving and grooving in a large scale “Celebration of Dance” for Wednesday’s event, which was the culmination of three days of dance. According to organizers, 7,500 students from around the Kingston area took part in the various events, with an estimated 3,000 showing off their moves at the Fort Henry dance extravaganza.

Physical Activity Specialist Lara Paterson says it’s all about being active, having fun and being yourself.

“This is really about students learning how to move, developing the confidence and the competence to be able to feel like that can be active for life.”

READ MORE: Bill Welychka’s scary sleep-over at the haunted Fort Henry

The legwork to get toes tapping begins early in the school year with rehearsal time intensifying in the days leading up to the May celebration. Carolyn Trepanier is a “Dance Play” master trainer as well as an educator with the Limestone District School Board.

“Both school boards love it because the educators know that it’s a part of the Ontario curriculum. Physical literacy is in the curriculum, it’s the health and phys-ed curriculum, it’s the dance curriculum and it’s being active so it’s also promoting wellness.”

READ MORE: In this week’s Learning in Limestone we dance…dance….dance for the celebration of Movement at Fort Henry.

 

