400 Effort Trust tenants will attend Game 4 as Hamilton Bulldogs support swells

Plenty of new fans will be on hand when the Hamilton Bulldogs host Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday evening in Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League championship series.

A company that manages over 50 Hamilton apartment buildings has purchased a block of tickets and is partnering with the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation to send 400 of its tenants to the game.

Effort Trust’s David Horwood says it’s an idea that started small when building staff were asked to touch base with families to gauge their interest in attending the game.

Horwood adds that it “exploded” from there due to an “overwhelming” response.

He says the initiative is about doing something for residents, many of whom are of “modest means,” as well as drawing awareness to a local sports team that is on a “historic playoff run.”

The Bulldogs lead the best-of-seven final, two games to one, after a 6-5 win in Game 3 before almost 7,400 fans at First Ontario Centre on Monday night.