Woodstock police investigating high school weapons call

Woodstock police say they’ve arrested a man after reports of a suspect carrying a weapon in Huron Park Secondary School’s parking lot.

Police say they arrived at the school shortly before noon on Wednesday.

According to police, the school was put into lockdown for 45 minutes while police were investigating.

Upon arrival, police say that they immediately located and arrested a male suspect, along with the weapon in question.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but are continuing their investigation.

The Woodstock Police Service ask you to call them or Crime Stoppers if you have any information related to this incident.