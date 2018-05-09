82-year-old Vancouver man killed, fourth traffic fatality in 2018

An 82-year-old Vancouver man has died from serious injuries after he was hit while crossing an intersection.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Drive and Kingsway on Tuesday just before 2 p.m., where a senior was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and later passed away.

The elderly man was crossing Kingsway northbound in marked crosswalk, when a car on Victoria Drive made a left turn towards Kingsway and collided with him with the senior, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and continued to cooperate with investigators.

This is the fourth traffic fatality to occur in 2018. Three of the four fatalities were pedestrians.

The first occurred in February, where a 55-year-old man was hit as he walked in a marked crosswalk on Inverness Street and King Edward Avenue.