Weather
May 9, 2018 2:32 pm
Updated: May 9, 2018 3:14 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: cool down lingers until weekend

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Temperatures will stay in the low teens for the rest of the work week with a chance of rain, before a weekend warm up.

A A

Temperatures will stay in the low teens for the rest of the work week, before a weekend warm up.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Blue skies, sunshine, but Wednesday started in the single digits. Temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 11 C.

Winds will remain brisk, gusting from the north. The skies will be clear until the Wednesday evening, when clouds start moving back in, becoming overcast overnight.

Thursday

We can expect mainly cloudy skies for your Thursday. A high of 10 C is all that’s expected.

The evening will continue to see considerable cloudiness with a chance of a few rain showers.

Rain is expected to roll into the Saskatoon area late Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

Cooler air will continue to settle in for the last day of the work week. Temperatures will reach the mid-teens, and you can expect mostly cloudy skies.

Some clouds will then give way to generally clear condition overnight Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Mother’s Day weekend will bring back sunny skies and heat.

Saturday is shaping up to have a daytime high in the low 20s. Meanwhile, Sunday will be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid 20s.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Your Saskatchewan was taken by Elaine McMillan at Christopher Lake:

Elaine McMillan took the May 9 Your Saskatchewan photo at Christopher Lake.

Elaine McMillan / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Rain
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
Showers
SkyTracker Weather
Sunshine
Warm Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News