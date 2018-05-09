Saskatoon weather outlook: cool down lingers until weekend

Temperatures will stay in the low teens for the rest of the work week, before a weekend warm up.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Blue skies, sunshine, but Wednesday started in the single digits. Temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 11 C.

Winds will remain brisk, gusting from the north. The skies will be clear until the Wednesday evening, when clouds start moving back in, becoming overcast overnight.

Sunny skies in Saskatoon on this Wednesday morning with temperatures sitting around 8 degrees. #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/oUrNprs6uQ — Rebekah Lesko (@RLeskoGlobal) May 9, 2018

Northerly winds have kicked in, gusting up to 41 km/h in Saskatoon. #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/JyYTUhYbk8 — Rebekah Lesko (@RLeskoGlobal) May 9, 2018

Thursday

We can expect mainly cloudy skies for your Thursday. A high of 10 C is all that’s expected.

The evening will continue to see considerable cloudiness with a chance of a few rain showers.

Friday

Cooler air will continue to settle in for the last day of the work week. Temperatures will reach the mid-teens, and you can expect mostly cloudy skies.

Some clouds will then give way to generally clear condition overnight Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Mother’s Day weekend will bring back sunny skies and heat.

Saturday is shaping up to have a daytime high in the low 20s. Meanwhile, Sunday will be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid 20s.

Your Saskatchewan was taken by Elaine McMillan at Christopher Lake:

