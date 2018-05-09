Part of Hargrave Street to be closed Wednesday

Winnipeggers may need to make more time for their Wednesday commute.

Northbound Hargrave between St Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue is set to be closed throughout the day.

The closure will take place from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

Access to parkades on Hargrave Street will remain open.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time to get to their destinations.

For more information on City closures visit Winnipeg’s website.