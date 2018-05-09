Rossburn under boil water advisory

Manitoba Sustainable Development has issued a boil water advisory for the Rossburn water system.

This comes after a line break in the water treatment plant led to the loss of water pressure in the Rossburn Distribution Centre.

Crews say all water used for consumption should be boiled for at least one minute before it is used for:

Drinking and ice making

Preparing drinks and food

Brushing teeth

It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as laundry or washing dishes.

The advisory is set to remain in effect until the water supply no longer presents a risk to public health.

For any questions regarding the advisory residents are asked to call the Regional Drinking Water Officer at 204-570-1405.