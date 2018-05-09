Driver hits parked cars, flips vehicle, flees scene in Halifax’s north end
A A
Halifax Regional Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit two parked cars before flipped on its side early Wednesday morning in the city’s north end.
Police and emergency personnel were called to 2100 block of Gottingen Street just after 1:40 a.m after reports of a flipped vehicle.
Investigators determined the SUV struck two other parked vehicles prior to the flipping.
Police say the driver left the scene before they arrived.
The K9 unit was deployed but unsuccessful in locating the driver.
Police closed down a portion of Gottingen Street for some time overnight. The road was reopened by 4 a.m.
The collision is still under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.