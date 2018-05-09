Driver hits parked cars, flips vehicle, flees scene in Halifax’s north end

Halifax Regional Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit two parked cars before flipped on its side early Wednesday morning in the city’s north end.

Police and emergency personnel were called to 2100 block of Gottingen Street just after 1:40 a.m after reports of a flipped vehicle.

Investigators determined the SUV struck two other parked vehicles prior to the flipping.

BREAKING: @HfxRegPolice have section of Gottingen Street closed. Looks like single MVA. SUV being towed by tow truck. Waiting for more info @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/GBI6fs5uPR — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) May 9, 2018

Police say the driver left the scene before they arrived.

The K9 unit was deployed but unsuccessful in locating the driver.

Police closed down a portion of Gottingen Street for some time overnight. The road was reopened by 4 a.m.

The collision is still under investigation.