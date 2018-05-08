London city council endorses proposed supervised consumption sites

City Council is endorsing two proposed supervised consumption facilities at 241 Simcoe St. and 446 York St.

The vote, which passed 10-2 Tuesday night, is a symbolic move of council endorsement for the locations chosen by the Middlesex London Health Unit, as the motion did not include zoning issues that may arise.

“It seems like trying to find a site is a moving target, and I’m wondering why with the temporary site in place, why aren’t we taking more time to find the best possible locations rather than endorsing this now?” said Coun. Jared Zaifman.

“From what I’ve seen myself, we’ve already had a few different locations that were planned and pulled, so I’m looking for some clarity as to what makes us so sure these sites are any better,” he said.

Coun. Zaifman said he was fine with endorsing facilities in general, but was uncomfortable with endorsing specific sites at this time.

“I understand it’s not a zoning decision, however, endorsing sites that may have these types of issues leaves me a bit uncomfortable with that decision today,” said Zaifman.

“However, everything else in this motion, such as endorsing safe consumption facilities in London in general, I am OK with,” he said.

Additionally, Coun. Phil Squire echoed many of the same concerns.

“I would prefer that the zoning process, our process, be completed prior to making a decision,” said Squire.

“It’s not that I’m opposed to these two sites though, it’s just that I believe the process of endorsing before zoning issues is wrong.”

Part B, which specifically endorsed the proposed sites of 241 Simcoe St. and 446 York St., was voted on separately from the general endorsement of consumption facilities in the city. The general vote was unanimously passed 12-0, with councillors Paul Hubert and Stephen Turner abstaining and Coun. Virginia Ridley absent.

“I would like to encourage everyone to support B as it’s consistent with the policy we passed in January,” said Coun. Jesse Helmer.

In January, council passed a policy that included guidelines, such as separations from parks and schools, for a safe consumption facility.

“Ultimately, I think both of the sites are consistent with the guidelines we put in place, and that’s why I will be voting to part B,” said Helmer.

While the vote passed 10-2, both of the proposed sites remain in review by Health Canada, which the Middlesex-London Health Unit says will be the best options for those who have obtained drugs to consume them safely.