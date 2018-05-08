Suspect arrested for break-and-enter in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police have arrested a man in connection with a break-and-enter reported last month in Abbotsford.

On April 5, a woman woke up to find a strange man standing by her bed at around 11:30 p.m. The man fled as she screamed.

Thomas Michael Pappas, 53, faces a charge of breaking and entering.

As summer approaches, many people often leave their doors and windows open, but RCMP are advising the public to always keep your doors securely locked as well as windows if they are low enough to create entryways.

Abbotsford RCMP offers these crime prevention tips:

• Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and the front door;

• Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your

door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has

come to your door call the police; If you are going to be away, have a neighbour or friend

pick up your mail and flyers; Use timers to control lighting within the home;

• Consider installing home alarm system and use vehicle anti-theft devices/vehicle

alarm systems.

The Abbotsford Police Department would also like to remind residents to report any suspicious vehicles, activity or behaviour, such as someone showing up at your home “mistakenly” looking for a different address, or going through yards of neighbours who you believe are away.

Further information regarding crime prevention or personal safety can be found at the Abbotsford Police Department website.