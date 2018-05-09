How well do B.C. schools serve special needs kids? UBC team wants to know

Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) have launched a survey to probe how well the education system is serving the province’s special needs students.

Jennifer Lloyd, a research associate in the school of nursing at UBC, said she and her colleagues launched a survey on May 3 when they noticed a gap in information relating to educational experiences of students with special needs.

She said there was no information when it came to grade transitions, moving to homeschooling or even the rate of graduation.

According to the Ministry of Education, about 61,000 students of the 563,000 kids enrolled in B.C. public schools have special needs, up from about 58,000 two years ago.

“I think what we’ve noticed is that there tends to be an ongoing trend of where and when researchers conduct research of any sort that involves the public,” Lloyd said. “It typically goes like this: they identify gaps in a particular topic and then they identify research questions that they explore in their research.”

This survey won’t follow that typical structure, Lloyd said, and would instead start by talking with the people that would be most impacted by the research.

“That is the parents and the people who are working most closely with the children. We asked them specifically, ‘What do you think is important for researchers to better understand, to involve themselves in more thoroughly so as to better understand children, so we can help improve outcomes for school aged children,’” Lloyd said.

Lloyd explained that children “should move” in school at a rate of 1 grade level per year, but said that is “not always the case” with kids with special needs.

“In gifted students for example, which is a form of a special needs, they can sometimes move at an accelerated pace and they can, in theory, go between grades much faster,” Lloyd said. “But when it’s a child with a slower pace, they take much longer to get through the school system.”

She explained the survey had only just begun, but said it was a way to gain a “better understanding” on what kind experiences kids with special needs could deal with.

“I think notoriously, and very sadly, there is an ongoing persistent trend of students with special needs not really getting the focus that they always deserve when it comes to their school age experiences.”

