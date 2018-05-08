Charges laid against woman who Calgary police accuse of embezzling $1.2M from companies

A 50 year-old woman is facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering following a lengthy investigation by the Calgary police’s economic crimes unit.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police allege that between June 12, 2008 and March 11, 2014, a woman who was employed by four different companies embezzled approximately $1.2 million.

The woman is alleged to have written approximately 185 cheques to herself while using a signature stamp as authorization. Police said she is also believed to have made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals using multiple corporate credit cards in her name.

Police said the thefts were discovered in March 2014 when the corporations’ bank noted unusual activity on the accounts and alerted the companies.

The frauds are believed to have happened over the span of six years.

Police said that two public and two private companies were negatively impacted and none of the funds were recovered.

Colleen Fay Dhuga, of Kelowna B.C., has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, and one count of laundering proceeds of crime.

She’s set to appear in court in June.