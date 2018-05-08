Grizzly bear activity prompts warning, closure in Kananaskis Country

Grizzly bears have been frequenting popular parts of Kananaskis Country, leading to a bear closure and warning for visitors.

The Bill Milne Paved Trail, between the Mount Kidd RV Park and the Kananaskis River Bridge on Mount Allan Drive, was closed on May 7.

A warning was also issued for the Kananaskis Country Golf Course on May 7, which includes the staff housing area, parking lots, the clubhouse as well as related buildings and the maintenance compound.

Both the closure and warning are in effect until further notice.

The government advises that while the advisories are in place for these specific locations, it’s possible to encounter a bear anywhere in the region. Visitors should use the following tips to avoid a surprise confrontation:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs

Keep your pet on a leash

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray

Learn more about bear safety on our webpage or at WildSmart

The Kananaskis Country Golf Course, which suffered considerable damage in the 2013 floods, is scheduled to open — for the first time in almost five years — later this month.