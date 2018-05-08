Iran calls Donald Trump’s withdrawal from nuclear deal ‘illegal’

Iranian state television said U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal was “illegal, illegitimate and undermines international agreements.”

Trump announced the withdrawal Tuesday in a press conference at the White House.

Trump said Tuesday that the deal was “a great embarrassment” to all American citizens, and has only helped Iran develop its nuclear capabilities.

Since the deal was struck Iran’s destabilizing activity in the region has “only grown more brazen,” Trump said.

After the announcement Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal.

“If we achieve the deal’s goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place… By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Trump also announced there would be economic sanctions against Iran, and any nation that helps Iran get nuclear weapons.

When announcing his decision, Trump cited Israeli intelligence that Iran was continuing to pursue nuclear weapons, despite the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision to cancel the deal was brave, calling the nuclear deal “a recipe for disaster, a disaster for our region, a disaster for the peace of the world.”

Meanwhile the other countries that were part of the deal are taking in the new information.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, who helped broker the deal, called on governments to honour the deal despite Trump’s decision.

“I am particularly worried by the announcement tonight of new sanctions,” Mogherini said.

“The European Union is determined to preserve it. Together with the rest of the international community, we will preserve this nuclear deal.”

In a joint statement, French, British and German officials urged all remaining parties to remain in the deal.

“We urge the U.S. to ensure that the structures of the JCPOA (deal) can remain intact, and to avoid taking action which obstructs its full implementation by all other parties to the deal,” the statement provided by Prime Minister Theresa May’s office read.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would work on a broader agreement covering Iran’s nuclear activity, ballistics program and regional activities.

“We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq,” Macron said on Twitter moments after Trump spoke, which were all concerns Trump spoke about Tuesday about the deal.

Macron also said the nuclear non-proliferation regime was at stake.

Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. also oppose Trump’s decision. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, called the decision “a mistake of historic proportions.”

*with files from Reuters and the Associated Press