May 8, 2018 12:26 pm

Police searching for man accused of indecent act near Clarington creek

By Staff The Canadian Press

CLARINGTON, Ont. – Police are looking for a man accused of committing an indecent act near a creek in Clarington, Ont., on Saturday.

Durham regional police say the alleged incident took place when a woman was fishing in the creek on Saturday afternoon and spotted the man about 50 metres away from her.

Police say the woman alleged the man was naked and masturbating and fled the area on foot after she saw him.

Investigators say the woman called police, but officers did not find the man.

They say they’ve canvassed the area to let community members know about the incident.

Police say they’re looking for a slim man with reddish brown hair between the ages of 20 and 35.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

