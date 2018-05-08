Former Nova Scotia Power customers can apply for Maritime Link rebate from last year

Were you a Nova Scotia Power customer last year, but not this year?

Well, you could be eligible to get some money back.

The utility is advising former customers there is a rebate available based on 2017 energy usage. The rebate is for certain Maritime Link costs that were included in that year’s power rates.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board gave NSP Maritime Link Inc. approval to charge Nova Scotia Power and its customers for costs related to the construction of the Maritime Link — the transmission system to get the power from Muskrat Falls. The money was collected from customers as part of a three-year rate stability plan for 2017-2019.

But a construction delay means the block of renewable energy reserved for Nova Scotia will be delayed until 2020.

The UARB ruled that $105 million in costs should not be recovered yet, and as a result, ratepayers should receive an annual credit on their power bills over the next three years.

The rebate applies to residential, commercial and streetlight accounts.

Former customers can apply for the rebate on the company’s website.

Current customers who qualify would have already received the rebate as a one-time credit on their bill, so current customers don’t need to apply.