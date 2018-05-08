Annual water meter reading program starts this week in Winnipeg

A meter reader may be knocking on your door soon.

The City of Winnipeg’s annual water meter reading program starts this week and will run until the end of August.

Staff will be visiting homes weekdays from 2:30 p.m. until dusk.

Each meter reader will have photo ID, a hand-held computer and a uniform with the city’s logo and will only knock at front and side doors.

The city requires at least one accurate meter reading per year from each household in Winnipeg.

For more information on water meter reading or billing, people can call the Utility Billing Centre by phone at 204-986-2455 or visit the city’s website.