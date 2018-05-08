Ferrari driver going 3 times the speed limit to be sentenced for excessive speeding

A young man caught going three times the speed limit in a luxury car is back in court today.

Yihao Wang of West Vancouver will be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to excessive speeding in connection with a 2017 incident. His Ferrari was clocked going 210 km/h over the Lions Gate Bridge last July.

Wang, 22, was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act. Police impounded his Ferrari for 60 days and he was banned from driving for 16 months.

He now faces charges of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

The officer who pulled him over opted to issue a court summons on the charges rather than a ticket when he realized he had pulled the same driver over in the same place for excessive speeding just three months prior.

Wang already had three serious speeding infractions on his record.

Last September, his lawyer said he was challenging the charges.

“It’s sentence first, verdict afterwards, that’s what occurred so far, kind of Alice in Wonderland,” said Wang’s lawyer David Baker. “The police utilized a section of the Motor Vehicle Act, which allows them to obtain a driving prohibition prior to a charge even being laid. The charge was only approved on Aug. 18, six weeks after the event.”

In April, Wang pleaded guilty to excessive speeding.

When he left court, he was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a black surgical mask to try to hide his face.

