Shell to sell entire interest in Canadian Natural Resources for $4.3B

Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.

The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell’s entire interest in CNRL, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company.

Shell said in a statement Monday night that proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing net debt.

The sale is expected to be complete on Wednesday. Shell shares closed at $45.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

The company acquired the shares last year when it sold its Alberta oilsands assets to Canadian Natural for $11.1 billion in cash and stock.

That deal saw Canadian Natural Resources buy Shell’s 60 per cent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project which includes a mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., and the Shell-operated Scotford bitumen upgrader and Quest carbon capture project northeast of Edmonton.

Alberta’s oilsands, the third-largest proven oil reserves in the world, are also among the most costly and carbon-intensive to produce from and many companies have reconsidered their exposure.

