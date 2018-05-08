Money
May 8, 2018 10:38 am

Shell to sell entire interest in Canadian Natural Resources for $4.3B

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - In this Monday, April 7, 2014 file photo, a flag bearing the company logo of Royal Dutch Shell, flies outside the head office in The Hague, Netherlands.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
A A

Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.

The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell’s entire interest in CNRL, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company.

Story continues below

READ MORE: CNRL choked back heavy oil output due to pipeline-linked low prices

Shell said in a statement Monday night that proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing net debt.

The sale is expected to be complete on Wednesday. Shell shares closed at $45.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

The company acquired the shares last year when it sold its Alberta oilsands assets to Canadian Natural for $11.1 billion in cash and stock.

READ MORE: Canadian Natural buying Shell, Marathon Alberta oilsands holdings for $12.74B

That deal saw Canadian Natural Resources buy Shell’s 60 per cent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project which includes a mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., and the Shell-operated Scotford bitumen upgrader and Quest carbon capture project northeast of Edmonton.

Alberta’s oilsands, the third-largest proven oil reserves in the world, are also among the most costly and carbon-intensive to produce from and many companies have reconsidered their exposure.

READ MORE: A Shell report predicted how devastating climate change would be — it’s from 1988

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Oil
Alberta oil and gas
Alberta oilsands
Canadian Natural
Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
CNRL
Oil and Gas
oilsands
Royal Dutch Shell
Shell

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News